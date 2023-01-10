PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Budget surplus, paid family leave, adoption and taxation all had the governor’s attention during her State of the State that took place here in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

“We continue to have record surpluses. And what should we do with those surpluses? My answer is simple: cut taxes and provide relief for South Dakotans,” Noem said.

As promised during her campaign, Governor Kristi Noem is seeking to drop the state’s 4.5% grocery sales tax.

“South Dakotans need this relief. And it’s not up to us to pick and choose how they use their extra dollars that are in their pocket. By cutting the sales tax, we will help every single family in this state, and then they have the freedom to decide how to use those dollars to meet their needs in their family”

The governor also proposed what she calls “a dedicated Native American tourism marketing campaign.” A bus tour is set to start this year that takes visitors to tribal land including Pine Ridge and Rosebud.

“We will continue to emphasize telling tribal stories. they are a key part of our state’s rich history and heritage. I’m excited to share that with the world,” Noem said.

Overall, the governor’s address offered a glowing review of where the state is as 2023 and her second term begins.

“For four years now we have made South Dakota the state where anyone can come here and build their American dream. We’ve strengthened families, we’ve secured their state, this state, and we have built here in the last four years, exactly what our founding fathers envisioned when they created our nation,” Noem said.