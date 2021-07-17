Gov. Noem declares state of emergency, suspends hours for delivery of fuel amid shortage

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Commercial petroleum delivery hours will be extended in western South Dakota after Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order Saturday.

Due to a fuel shortage in the western part of the state, the order declares a state of emergency to exempt the delivery of gasoline, jet fuel, ethyl alcohol, and diesel from the federal regulations on hours of service. The order states that the suspension of hours of service does not allow companies to require or “allow fatigued drivers to make deliveries.”

“We are at the height of our tourism season, as well as a busy time for our agriculture industry. Maintaining the supply of fuel is crucial to preventing a disruption of service to two of our state’s major industries,” said Gov. Noem in a release sent to KELOLAND News.

The order is set to expire August 16, 2021.

