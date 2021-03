RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) --- Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order, declaring a State of Emergency in South Dakota. With the drought, there are multiple fires burning in the state right now. This is what it looks like from our live cam in Rapid City as the Schroeder Fire continues to burn just west of the city. So far, it has burned about 2,100 acres. The fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

Crews on the Schroeder fire will be reaching 50% containment as soon as tonight. I spoke with authorities who say some evacuees may be able to go home tomorrow morning.