Gov. Noem comments on violence at U.S. Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem addressed the violence happening at the U.S. Capitol.

Wednesday afternoon, protesters backing President Trump breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Governor Noem spent months on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump. Recently, Governor Noem was in Valdosta, Georgia, campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was a candidate in a runoff election that took place on Tuesday.

