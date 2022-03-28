PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Minutes after the House Select Committee on Investigation made its official recommendation to not issue articles of impeachment, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem called on the entire House of Representatives to “do the right thing.”

In a series of three tweets, Noem said Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg “killed a man, lied to investigators about the events of that night, and attempted to cover it up. Joseph Boever’s family deserves justice.”

Noem said the question for the committee was if Ravnsborg should continue to be the top law enforcement officer in the state.

“It is clear that he should not be,” Noem said. “My hope is that the House of Representatives as a whole will do the right thing.”

Noem said House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) and his appointed committee was “covering for Ravnsborg and attempting to distract from their decision” by blaming her.