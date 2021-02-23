Gov. Noem calls for Ravnsborg to resign

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ravnsborg Wins Attorney General Race

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In a statement released late Tuesday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) called for the resignation of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. 

Last week, Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney, announced she had charged Ravnsborg with three 2nd-class misdemeanors.

South Dakota Attorney General facing three misdemeanors in deadly crash

“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign,” Noem said in a statement. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more coverage. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 