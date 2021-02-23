Gov. Noem calls for Ravnsborg to resign

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In a statement released late Tuesday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) called for the resignation of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Related Content TIMELINE: Investigation into deadly crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Last week, Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney, announced she had charged Ravnsborg with three 2nd-class misdemeanors.

“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign,” Noem said in a statement. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more coverage.