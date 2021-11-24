Gov. Noem appoints new warden at the South Dakota State Penitentiary

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has announced several staffing changes at the South Dakota Department of Corrections, including the appointing of a new warden.

Noem has appointed Daniel Sullivan to serve as Warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary, effective December 13.

Interim Secretary Tim Reisch will be stepping down, effective December 8. Doug Clark, Deputy Secretary of Corrections and Acting Warden of the State Penitentiary will be the new Interim Secretary of Corrections.

This comes amid a shake up within the Department of Corrections after an anonymous complaint included allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay and bad equipment. CGL Companies of California is conducting a comprehensive review of DOC operations.

Daniel Sullivan recently retired as an associate warden in Sandstone, Minnesota. Sullivan has 23 years of experience with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.