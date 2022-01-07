Gov. Noem announces state orders 1 million COVID-19 tests

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – More COVID-19 tests are coming to South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) announced the state ordered one million COVID tests that will start being available at more locations next week.

On Friday, 1,944 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 189,411 while active cases are at 15,927. Current hospitalizations are at 301 and the latest PCR test positivity rate is 30.1%.

Noem said people should reach out to the South Dakota Department of Health to get a test.

A year ago, South Dakota and Vault Medical Services teamed up to offer at-home tests you could order online.

KELOLAND’s Jacob Newton is taking a look at the South Dakota Department of Health’s process for offering no-cost at-home COVID-19 tests in a step-by-step process next week. From how to request a test to the virtual visit with a testing technician, you’ll see how the process works.