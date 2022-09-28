SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After years of advocating from state lawmakers, Governor Kristi Noem is joining the discussion on ending sales tax on groceries.

The governor made the announcement at Dakota Butcher on Wednesday in Rapid City. Noem said that if elected in November, she will fight to repeal the tax to benefit South Dakotans struggling to buy food.

“What I’m hearing from families is they cannot believe how much groceries cost,” Noem said.

The Republican governor placed the blame on President Joe Biden, citing rising gas prices and inflation as hitting South Dakota families hard.

Lawmakers in the state legislature have been working to remove the state sales tax from food for several years. This past session, several Republican lawmakers joined with Democrats to fight to repeal the tax, but it ultimately failed in the Senate, 22-9.

Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith spent his time in the legislature working with other senators trying to get rid of the tax. During the Senate debate, Smith called the tax “regressive” and said that removing it would put money back in South Dakotans pockets.

Noem said that it has been her administrations mission to remove unnecessary taxes.

KELOLAND is reaching out to the other candidates in the gubernatorial race on this subject.