Gov. Noem announces Rapid City, Pennington County eligible for $25 million for COVID-19 expenses

Tuesday in Rapid City Council Chambers, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Rapid City is eligible for $17.5 million and Pennington County is eligible for $7.5 million.

The state received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act passed through congress for COVID-19 financial recovery. $200 million of that is going to cities and counties in South Dakota.

“It’s specifically related to COVID-19 response so costs they may have had to put up individuals who tested positive or quarantined. The city may have incurred some costs when it comes to supplies, personal protective equipment. It also will include public safety costs,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Governor Noem says in the future there could be some additional help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. It will be new programs that require legislature input in coming days.

Watch the full news conference: