1  of  2
Breaking News
Police find Angela Armstrong’s vehicle, unidentified body in Sioux Falls
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 27 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 83; Active cases at 773

Gov. Noem announces Rapid City, Pennington County eligible for $25 million for COVID-19 expenses

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday in Rapid City Council Chambers, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Rapid City is eligible for $17.5 million and Pennington County is eligible for $7.5 million.

The state received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act passed through congress for COVID-19 financial recovery. $200 million of that is going to cities and counties in South Dakota.

“It’s specifically related to COVID-19 response so costs they may have had to put up individuals who tested positive or quarantined. The city may have incurred some costs when it comes to supplies, personal protective equipment. It also will include public safety costs,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Governor Noem says in the future there could be some additional help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. It will be new programs that require legislature input in coming days.

Watch the full news conference:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 
More Contests