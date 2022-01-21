Gov. Noem announces heartbeat legislation, telemedicine abortion ban

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is seeking to ban abortions in South Dakota once a heartbeat can be detected.

On Friday, the governor announced legislation titled “An Act to prohibit abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable.” The bill is similar to legislation passed in 2021 by Texas and Mississippi with some key differences in language.

Governor Noem also is introducing legislation to ban telemedicine abortions in South Dakota. The “Act to prohibit medical abortion by telemedicine…” bill would prohibit abortion medication from being sent via mail, and to increase the penalty for those who seek to use telemedicine abortion.

Due to South Dakota laws already in place, and an executive order issued by the governor in 2021, telemedicine abortion is currently not allowed in the state. Patients wishing to end a pregnancy using medication must make two in-person visits to a licensed provider to receive the drugs necessary for the procedure.

“Every human life is unique and beautiful from the moment it is conceived. Every life is worthy of our protection, worthy of the right to live,” said Governor Kristi Noem in a release sent on Friday.