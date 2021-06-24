Gov. Noem addresses state plans for medical marijuana implementation

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One week from Thursday, medical marijuana will be legal in South Dakota. But, there are still a lot of questions about how the new law will be implemented.

Today, KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett took those questions to Gov. Kristi Noem.

Nearly 70-percent of South Dakota voters approved IM 26 during the November 3rd election last year. According to deadlines laid out in IM 26, the state has until November 18 to start issuing medical marijuana cards to patients.

During the legislative session the governor pushed for an extension of that deadline, saying the state needed more time. But when lawmakers did not approve the extension, she says state leaders began working to build the framework needed to start South Dakota own medical marijuana program.

That implementation process is starting to ramp up as the July 1 legalization deadline approaches. The governor says there are still many questions about what July 1 means for potential medical marijuana patients and business owners.

We’ll share more of Gov. Noem’s answers Thursday night on KELOLAND News at 5 and 6 p.m.