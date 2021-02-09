Gov. Noem addresses lawmakers on increased state revenues

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told lawmakers Tuesday in Pierre that our state is in better financial shape than she first projected two months ago.

Noem told legislators the state will have about extra $125 million in unexpected one-time money for 2021. But she cautioned them instead of spending it, to invest it.

“As states across the country were shutting down, South Dakota remained open. Our economy is thriving,” Governor Noem said.

Governor Kristi Noem addressed lawmakers today in Pierre to let them know, thanks to the coronavirus relief money and continued revenue growth, South Dakota has more money now than perhaps ever before.

“The growth rates that we are seeing are historic. There has been 11% growth in our ongoing revenue this year.” Noem said. “When you account for changes in taxes and fees, the state has likely never seen this kind of growth in its ongoing revenue. We looked back 30 years and believe this is unprecedented.”

While the appropriations committee will be adopting revenue estimates this week, Noem asked lawmakers to remain conservative in their spending and invest in our future.

“We should put money aside into savings and investments so that we protect the next generation from higher taxes or drastic spending cuts in the future,” Noem said.

Noem would still like to spend some of that money on infrastructure, education and broadband services.

Instead of using $100 million from the general fund to expand broadband services in the state, she wants to use $25 million from the coronavirus relief fund, so now she would only need $75 million from the general fund.

She also wants $50 million from the general fund to go toward the $200 million needs-based scholarships. The other $150 million would come from donations.

“Whatever action we take with this money needs to fix something for 20 to 30 years or longer,” Noem said.