Gov. Noem addresses daughter’s appraiser license during news conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During a news conference this afternoon, Governor Noem responded to questions about whether she used her influence to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

Noem says at no time did her daughter Kassidy Peters receive special treatment, and that the meeting in question was about fixing the state’s appraiser program.

“We all know that we are short of appraisers here in the state of South Dakota and for years and decades we’ve had people trying to buy houses or buy property or realtors and bankers, even appraisers themselves that had said that the program in South Dakota needs to be fixed,” Governor Noem said.

The governor’s meeting was one of three items that South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board looked into this week.

The discussion was behind closed doors, but we do know the board dismissed one of the complaints and is gathering more information on the other two items. There’s no word on which complaints are moving forward.