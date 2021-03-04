Gov. Noem addresses claims that family received $600,000 in COVID relief

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is responding to questions about her family members receiving more than $600-thousand dollars in coronavirus relief funds from a state grant program.

Records show a ranch belonging to Noem’s family members received one payment of $500-thousand dollars. Also, a business operated by her brothers received a payment of just over $100-thousand dollars.

“I have no ties to them or their business interests or to those companies. The legislature helped set up the perimeters of the program, a third party vendor actually ran the program and determined eligibility of the funds going to the businesses that received funds through the small business grants,” Gov. Noem said Thursday.

Noem once maintained part-ownership of the ranch, but her office says she no longer does. The ranch pays rent for some farmland Noem owns.