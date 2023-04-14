SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota gun owners will soon have another protection.

In a little over two hours, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual forum in Indianapolis.

During the event, she is expected to sign an executive order. Her office hasn’t given specifics. According to a news release, says the executive order will “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans”

Following Noem’s speech, attendees will hear from former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.