Gov. Kristi Noem to address future of marijuana in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is just days away from legalizing medical marijuana. And depending on a decision from the state Supreme Court, recreational marijuana may also soon be legal.

On Thursday, KELOLAND News is taking a closer look at how the state is preparing for the new laws.

KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett will be sitting down for a interview with Governor Kristi Noem.  Plus, we’ll hear from other state and local leaders on the topic.

Join us for a live report from Pierre on Midday in KELOLAND. We’ll also bring you detailed reports on KELOLAND News at 5 and 6.

