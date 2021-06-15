Gov. Kristi Noem says request for fireworks at Mount Rushmore will be resubmitted

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans for a Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., have reignited Governor Kristi Noem’s call for fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3.

President Joe Biden plans to host first responders, essential workers and military servicemembers and their families on the South Lawn for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall on Independence Day. Biden is proclaiming “a summer of freedom” to celebrate Americans resuming their pre-pandemic lives.

South Dakota’s governor calls the president “hypocritical” in a tweet on her personal Twitter account about the celebration in the nation’s capital.

She’s been fighting to get fireworks back at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Noem filed a lawsuit after the National Park Service rejected the state request for July 4th fireworks at the national monument.

On June 2, a federal judge ruled against the lawsuit.

Judge Roberto A. Lange said in the ruling that while fireworks on July 3 “at first blush” seems like a good idea, the “Court is not called upon to determine whether such a fireworks display is a good idea.” In short, Lange said that the state did not meet requirements for him to rule in Noem and the state’s favor.

Following the ruling, Noem said on Twitter that her legal team would appeal in the pursuit of fireworks in 2022.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday on her personal Twitter account, Noem says, “Given this hypocrisy, we will be resubmitting our request to hold our celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd.”

KELOLAND News has reached out to the governor’s communications director to ask about the process to resubmit the request; we will update this story when we have a response.

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore last year for the first time since 2009. The July 3 event was attended by President Donald Trump.