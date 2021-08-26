Gov. Kristi Noem says ‘Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility’ for Boever’s death

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem said she was “disappointed” in the entire process regarding South Dakota’s Attorney General.

In a strongly worded news release, the Republican Governor said Jason Ravnsborg has “not accepted responsibility for the death of Joseph Boever and did not even appear in court today to face the charges or the Boever family.”

Noem said she’s disappointed with the prosecutors and outraged about the plea deal Ravnsborg took.

Along with herself, she noted the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association, and the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police previously called on him to resign.

“If Ravnsborg does not resign, as I believe he should, the Legislature can and should consider the articles of impeachment already brought in the House,” Noem said in a news release. “I have therefore instructed the state Department of Public Safety to provide Speaker Gosch a complete copy of the investigation file in the coming days to assist the House in its important work.”

On Thursday, Judge John Brown ordered Ravnsborg to pay $1,000 for two misdemeanor counts, more than $3,000 to Hyde County for costs associated with the investigation and ordered Ravnsborg to perform public service on distracted driving education.

Ravnsborg’s charges were announced in February after a months-long investigation into the death of Joe Boever, who was killed after being struck by Ravnsborg’s car while walking on the shoulder of Highway 14 just west of Highmore on the night of Sept. 12, 2020.

After the crash, Noem repeatedly called for Ravnsborg to resign. At one point, Judge Brown ordered the governor to remove two videos of Ravnsborg’s interviews with investigators from the state Department of Public Safety website.

