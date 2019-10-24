Gov. Kristi Noem plans to move forward with Charles Rhines execution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem plans to move forward with the execution of Charles Rhines, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

The execution is scheduled for the week of November 3.

On Wednesday, Rhines’ attorneys filed paperwork questioning one of the drugs that the state says will be used during his execution. The state plans to use Pentobarbital. In a letter, the assistant attorney general refers to the sedative as an ultra-short-acting barbiturate.

Rhines’ attorneys claim it’s a medium-acting barbiturate, which violates the law that was in effect when Rhines was convicted.