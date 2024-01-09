PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 2024 Legislative Session opens in Pierre on Tuesday. One of the first items on the agenda is the annual State of the State address.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem is scheduled to speak before lawmakers at 1 p.m. CT from the House Chamber in the South Dakota Capitol.

The 38-day session starts on Tuesday and ends Monday, March 25, 2024. During the Session, the Legislature will be in recess beginning Friday, March 8 through Friday, March 22.

KELOLAND News will livestream the State of the State in this story; look for the video player and updates by 1 p.m. CT.