Gov. Kristi Noem gets hands-on experience for Week of Work kick-off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Students all across KELOLAND are getting ready to work. In the spring, 10th graders are encouraged to get out of the classroom and dive into local businesses for one week.

Sawyer Enderserwin dreams of being an Orthopedic Surgeon. She took part in Week of Work last year. She spent 62 hours job shadowing on the surgical floor of the Regional Health Hospital in Rapid City.

“I absolutely fell in love with it and I knew that that was exactly the field that I wanted to go into. I learned so much and met some great great people so I now will go to SDSU and start my pre med career and go to Orthopedic surgery from there,” Enderserwin said.

Governor Kristi Noem rolled up her sleeves to take a try at 3D printing, one of the many potential job shadowing opportunities right here in South Dakota.

“It’ll have a two fold impact. It’ll allow them to stay here and make sure that we are continuing to be successful raising families close together but also our businesses will be able to expand,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

So the Department of Labor and Department of Education are joining forces to tie a 10th grade student with a business they might be interested in.

“This is starting earlier. Most internships, apprenticeship programs don’t start until you are high school seniors so you’re thinking, we’re starting when they’re Sophomores so that we can start that process sooner before decisions are made on where they are going to go for their career or their school,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

That early exposure has students, like Sawyer, ready to dive in.

“I’m extremely excited I just want to jump start my education. I mean I have 9 years of schooling for Orthopedic Surgery but I just want to get right into it and start now,” Enderserwin said.

The Week of Work from April 20 to the 24. Throughout the fall businesses will be asked to offer job shadowing opportunities. Come spring, schools will register the students who wish to take part.