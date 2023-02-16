SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is joining 16 other Republican governors to take action on foreign objects entering United States airspace.

Earlier this month, a Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States before being shot down in South Carolina. In the weeks since, there have been several reports of unidentified foreign objects over American and Canadian airspace.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The violation of American airspace by multiple foreign objects is unprecedented and threatens our national sovereignty along with the security of our states,” the joint statement from Noem and other governors reads. “As Governors, we have sworn an oath to defend against ‘all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ Yet, President Biden has chosen not to fully communicate with the public about this critical issue impacting public safety.”

President Joe Biden will be addressing the nation Thursday afternoon to discuss the foreign objects.

Noem’s staff said she is working with legislators on bills to address these issues here in South Dakota.

A bill to create a board to review purchases of agricultural land by foreign persons passed through committee earlier this week and will be heard on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

Noem is currently in Washington, D.C., where she spoke at the America First Policy Institute on what she calls a threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party and at the CATO Institute to discuss South Dakota’s COVID-19 policy decisions.

Noem was joined by the following governors in issuing the joint statement: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor mark Gordon.