Gov. Kristi Noem awards a meat processing grant to Dakota Butcher

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — $5 million worth of COVID-19 relief funds are being dedicated to meat processing in South Dakota. Thursday in Rapid City, Governor Noem held a press conference announcing a grant for Dakota Butcher.

Randy and Karen Gruenwald own Dakota Butcher based in Clark and are now opening a facility in Rapid City.

“A grinder costs 20,000 dollars, a freezer could cost you up to 50. Everything takes a lot longer to get done, everything costs a lot more to get done,” Randy Gruenwald said.

With all the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic for meat processors everywhere, the Gruenwalds wanted to help.

“We were to the point where I was paying lots of overtime to make sure we had them. We were hiring as many people as we could hire,” Randy Gruenwald said.

Governor Kristi Noem announced that to help meat processing in South Dakota, the state is offering 99 grants that will help expand new facilities and buy new equipment.

“This is an exciting day for South Dakota, it’s an exciting day for our processors in the state and our cattlemen and our ranchers because we have the ability to add value to our products right here and make sure that South Dakota people and people beyond that will have the opportunity to enjoy our good quality beef and pork and products from border to border,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

“And I’m going to be honest with you, this is probably the most critical time for a lot of these processors as the governor and the rest of you guys have figured out. I really don’t think this could’ve come at a more opportune time for everybody,” Randy Gruenwald said.

The Gruenwalds plan to open their new expansion out here West River in mid-June.

$1.5 million out of the $5 million dedicated to meat processing grants in South Dakota is going to brand new facilities to start up in the state.