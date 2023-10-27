SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s that time of year again when we all have to adjust our driving habits.

A mixture of snow and rain hit many parts of KELOLAND overnight and more is in the forecast, so law enforcement is reminding people they need to be aware of the changing conditions when behind the wheel.

Two drivers who stopped in Sioux Falls Friday drove on some wintery roads in North Dakota.

“The roads from Jamestown to Fargo were pretty ice packed,” Jacob Goldade said.

Jacob Goldade and his cousin Peter drove through the snow and icy conditions this morning on their way to Kansas pulling a U-Haul.

“We hit a patch of ice and it got a little squirrelly on me, but I let off the throttle and corrected it, so but, yeah glad to get out of it,” Peter Goldade said.

They stopped in Sioux Falls to get gas and said it’s much worse up north.

“Uh a few semis in the ditch but on our side it was all good,” Jacob said.

By tomorrow these streets will be covered in snow and police want to remind people of one thing.

“The biggest thing people can do is slow down,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Sioux Falls Police say winter weather always catches people off guard.

“Typically during the first big snow events of the year we’ll get a lot of crashes and it’s people who forgot how to drive on those snowy conditions and snowy roads,” Clemens said.

Clemens says you shouldn’t expect to drive the speed limit if there’s snow or ice on the road.

He says by slowing down you can allow more room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you, but if you don’t you might be one of the early statistics.

“So we see a lot of cars that get rear-ended, rush hour is particularly bad as well,” Clemens said.

Also if you are planning a trip, make sure to check the roads by dialing 511 or logging onto the DOT’s web site.