DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Senate signed off on a school transparency and parents’ rights bill Wednesday with a party-line vote.

The bill, SF 496, prohibits education on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-6. Parents must also give consent for a student to be identified with pronouns that differ from the person’s biological sex.

In addition, the bill allows parents to challenge books available in school libraries.

“This bill here is not attacking kids. That’s not the intention of this bill. This bill here is letting parents be parents. We’re trying to protect kids,” said Sen. Brad Zaun (R).

Sen. Clair Celsi (D) said, “I am ashamed of being a part of this body that is so callously cast our citizens aside. This is just the latest insult to them and to their parents who you purportedly want to protect their rights.”

The bill passed by a vote of 34-16. Because of changes made in the Senate, the bill will return to the House for approval.