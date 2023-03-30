SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a lot of migrating geese near Yankton lately but this goose must have wanted a check-up.

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton posted on Facebook that a goose tried to enter the professional office pavilion and the maintenance shop this week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A staff member, Jason Clark, tried to escort the goose to Westside Park, a home to several geese.

The goose apparently bonded with Clark, the hospital said. Because when he tried multiple times to bring it to the park, the goose would follow him back to the hospital campus each time.

The goose snapped and honked at any other employee who attempted to help.

The hospital staff found the goose a new home in rural Vermillion. The goose was transported to the Heartland Humane Society which helped in getting the goose a home.