Goose hazing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- If you happen to hear loud noises over by the airport in Sioux Falls, don’t be alarmed.

Animal Control is probably just out goose hazing. This happens when ponds start to freeze and geese migrate into the city. Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong says Sioux Falls typically can see up to seven thousand geese congregating by open water in the city. The goal is to keep the airport and area around the airport clear from geese. So, they will fire off different pyrotechnics to scare them away. There are also propane cannons out at the Elmwood Golf Course.

“We will only have them going off during the daytime, they should not be going off at night. Our biggest goal is to keep the geese from landing on the airport or the golf course or the drainage to the west of the golf course while the planes are flying in and out during the day. During the nighttime, the geese should be sitting still and they’re not flying around generally,” DeJong said.

DeJong says the cannons only shoot off air and are environmentally friendly.