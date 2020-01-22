Goose causes power outage in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a power outage in central Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said a goose hit a power line near 41st Street and Norton Avenue. The power outage affected homes and businesses. Police say stop lights were also out between Minnesota Avenue and Western Avenue and 33rd Street and Interstate 229.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, 1,484 customers were impacted. The outage started at 3:08 a.m. and was estimated to be restored by 5:15 a.m.

Xcel Energy outage map.