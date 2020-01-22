1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Chester School District City of Milbank Colman-Egan School District DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Harris-Lake Park Hendricks, MN Howard Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lynd Madison Marshall Milbank Minnesota West-Canby Oldham-Ramona Pipestone Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Southwest State SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tracy Wilmot

Goose causes power outage in central Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
canada-geese-goose_635248540621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a power outage in central Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning. 

The Sioux Falls Police Department said a goose hit a power line near 41st Street and Norton Avenue. The power outage affected homes and businesses. Police say stop lights were also out between Minnesota Avenue and Western Avenue and 33rd Street and Interstate 229. 

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, 1,484 customers were impacted. The outage started at 3:08 a.m. and was estimated to be restored by 5:15 a.m.

Xcel Energy outage map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests