SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House of Representatives will take up the question of whether or not to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Tuesday, April 12. Ravnsborg was behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed Joe Boever in 2020.

An impeachment would require the majority of the 70-member House’s support. If that happens, conviction then requires two-thirds of the Senate. Four members of the House shared in interviews on Monday what’s on their mind.

“Accountability for Joe Boever who was killed, and I don’t feel like the attorney general has really had any accountability for this yet,” Democratic Rep. Jennifer Keintz of Eden said.

As of right now, Keintz knows her intention.

“I intend to vote for impeachment,” Keintz said. “Again like you said, something else could come to light.”

“I think we need to hold our elected officials accountable, and I will be supporting an impeachment,” Democratic Rep. Erin Healy of Sioux Falls said.

Healy wanted Ravnsborg to voluntarily leave his position.

“I wish he would have resigned, but here we are and I’m looking forward to seeing what is done on April 12th just so we can kind of get through this and move on to other issues that we should be dealing with,” Healy said.

Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin of Rapid City also hoped for a resignation.

“I know Jason Ravnsborg, and he’s a friend of mine, and I asked him to do the honorable thing and resign, for his welfare and for the welfare of the Boever family and for the state, and obviously he decided not to do that,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin has the same conclusion as Healy and Keintz.

“I’ve since seen the evidence,” Goodwin said. “I 100% am going to vote to impeach.”

The majority of lawmakers on the House Select Committee on Investigation decided to not recommend impeachment. This has the attention of Republican Rep. Greg Jamison of Sioux Falls.

“Following what the committee’s recommendation is likely where I would be heading,” Jamison said. “I’ve still got some information to go through and some reports to review, and I look forward to Wednesday’s conversation, but I would say in general I’m inclined not to vote for impeachment.”

The Department of Public Transportation announced on Monday that there will be a briefing about the crash for lawmakers on Wednesday.

“Now all the whole body has to step in and weigh-in, and when the committee recommends no impeachment, for the rest of us, we’re likely to follow in line with that,” Jamison said.