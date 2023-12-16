SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Goodwill of the Great Plains hosted its annual shoe and mitten party today.

Children in kindergarten through middle school signed up back in October for the event. When they arrived at Goodwill, they had a partner help them get the supplies they needed. Even with their partner, the children were able to pick out all their own stuff.

“But maybe buying that pair of shoes or not having to buy a pair of shoes allows them to spend their their valuable resources on something else. Maybe it’s a meal for your family, you know, pay an extra bill. You know, it’s just something to lighten that load for families this time of year,” says CEO for Goodwill of the Great Plains Briget Solomon.

The kids received new pairs of socks, shoes, mittens, and a winter hat. This event has happened for almost 60 years.