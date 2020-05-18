1  of  2
Goodwill announces closure of stores in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – As businesses across the state are beginning to reopen, Goodwill of Central Iowa has announced plans to permanently close four retail store as well as a career center.

The nonprofit organization said last week it had permanently closed stores in Grinnell, Oskaloosa, Waukee and south Des Moines because of the financial hardship of restrictions imposed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Goodwill has opened stores in Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines, Johnston, Indianola, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Urbandale and two stores in West Des Moines. The organization also has closed the south Des Moines outlet and career connection center.

