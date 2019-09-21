Good turnout for City of Sioux Falls surplus auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people have some new things tonight thanks to the City of Sioux Falls Surplus Auction.

At the Street Maintenance Facility Saturday morning, people could bid on thousands of items ranging form electronics to jewelry and equipment.

Organizers say the auction has grown throughout the years.

“The surplus auction is a great opportunity for the community to come out here maybe scoop up some of the excess material and equipment that the city has no longer found useful,” Auctioneer Terry Brick said.

Workers say they expected around 1,000 people at the auction.