Good Shepherd Lutheran Church offers in person and digital worship services for Easter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This time last year, churches across the state were figuring out how to help facilitate Easter worship amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Now, many people have returned to worship in person. The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is excited to have people back in the church this Easter Sunday, but digital worship is still an option.

“You can be with us, but digitally, online,” Jonathan Werre, pastor of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church said. “So you’re still part of it, you’re still part of worship. If you’re not ready to be here physically, you can still be part of the group, as it were. It’s, of course, also archived so that for those, who for very reasons, they work in health care or what it may be, that they could join that later on Sunday night or Monday or something like that.”

Werre says they will continue to livestream their worship services even after life goes back to normal.