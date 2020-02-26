Good Shepherd girls robotics team places high at first state competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls private school recently became the first to compete in a state-wide tournament for robotics.

Kids often learn a variety of skills at school. At Good Shepherd Lutheran, eighth-grader Bree Koepke has picked up one that’s quite unique.

“I was just planning on doing junior choir and cheer but then I also thought robotics would be very fun,” Koepke

There are 20 students in the class, each making robots to compete in tournaments that match students against ones from all around the state. A task that teacher Scott Georgeson says requires a lot of trial and error.

“Last season we were just… we were just hanging our head in shame at some of the tournaments because our bots weren’t even staying together; they were falling apart on the game board,” Georgeson said.

But after each fall, Koepke and her class picked themselves right back up. This season, five of their six teams made it to the VEX IQ state competition.

“Out of the 32 teams that qualified, 5 of the teams came from little old Good Shepherd Lutheran here in Sioux Falls,” Georgeson said.

Although, in the first five rounds, Koepke’s team didn’t score too high, initially starting out in 27th place. Despite the odds being stacked against them, she and her all girls team quickly rose to the challenge.

“The boy teams were actually saying that it was unfair and we didn’t deserve that because at first we were at 27th and then we got all the way up to 2nd,” Koepke said.

“I was blown away, I was impressed, I was ecstatic, and I might have a cried a little bit. It was an incredible moment to see,” Georgeson said.

Proving that when you fall, you never fail when you pick yourself back up.

“It’s kind of like showing what everybody else can do and how girls can do like so much stuff, and boys and girls can do the same,” Koepke said.

Koepke graduates at the end of the school year. She says she would like to come back to help and inspire other future builders. You can find out more about VEX IQ by visiting their website.