Good samaritans help deputy with broken down car

by: Kullyn Meffert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is thanking two people who stopped to help a deputy with broken down car a few days ago.

Officials say it happened in the intersection of 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

One of the people that helped, Blake Hanson, is a salesman at Schulte Subaru. He was working when he saw they needed help, so he went into the dealership and got a starter pack to help get the car moving again.

The other Good Samaritan left before a picture could be taken. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says its deeds like this that help move our community forward.

