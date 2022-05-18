SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lennox Good Samaritan Society nursing home will be closing.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Good Samaritan Society Lennox location will consolidate services with Society skilled nursing facilities in Canton and Sioux Falls effective July 15.

“We care deeply about our residents, who are like family to us, and are committed to a smooth transition of all residents to nearby Society locations,” the letter to residents and families of the Good Sam in Lennox said. You can view the letter below.

The letter says the senior care industry faces challenges of hiring new staff and rising costs to provide care and services. It says the challenges have been worse since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest survey on the Good Samaritan Society Lennox from the South Dakota Department of Health is dated October 2021 and contains 42 pages listing multiple compliance complaints including staff failing to wear “appropriate personal protective equipment during COVID-19 testing.”

A recent story from South Dakota News Watch highlighted the challenges rural nursing homes in South Dakota. The story highlights the South Dakota Legislature allocated $30 million in one-time funding to help boost nursing homes.

A nursing home in Ipswich, Avantara Ipswich nursing home, announced it will close a 40-bed nursing home at the end of May.

This is a developing story.