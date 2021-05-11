Good Samaritan residents hone in on hunting skills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents at Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village are honing their hunting skills.

It’s part of National Skilled Nursing Care Week. Residents wore camo and bright orange and used Nerf guns to hunt staff members who were dressed up as deer.

The facility says this about celebrating the vaccine and being together safely.

“We have been waiting for this for a long time. We’ve been stuck in resident rooms and it’s finally great to be together, being able to not have to social distance because all of our residents have been vaccinated and they don’t have to wear masks either,” activities supervisor Becky Erickson said.

Erickson said it’s also been a hard year for staff during the pandemic and that everyone went above and beyond.