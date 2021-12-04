Good Samaritan Prairie Lodge collecting items for food drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents and staff of the Good Samaritan Prairie Creek campus are hoping to make a difference this holiday season.

Throughout the month of December, they are collecting food items. Each day is assigned to a different food item like peanut butter and cereal. The items will then be donated to the Union Gospel Mission.

“We opened it up to residents and family members because we are a community and we do feel like a big family and it just felt right to include all of them to reach more people in need,” Taryn Siemonsma-Garry, activities and wellness supervisor at Prairie Creek Lodge, said.

Visitors can also donate food items. It will all be delivered to the Union Gospel Mission on December 24th.