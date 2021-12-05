Good Samaritan Prairie Creek staff and residents collecting food for Union Gospel Mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holiday season is often the time of giving – and that’s no exception for staff and residents at the Good Samaritan Prairie Creek Campus.

Throughout the month of December, staff and residents are collecting food as part of a reverse Advent Calendar.

“We started on December 1st, I put the box out a couple days before, but each day is a different item and they can kind of base it off that and we are already filled up, so I hope we get tons of action,” activities and wellness supervisor at Prairie Creek Lodge, Taryn Siemonsma-Garry said.

Each day has a different item to donate, like cereal, peanut butter, and canned fruits or vegetables.

On December 24th, the items will be donated to the Union Gospel Mission.

“Always looking for food items, so if people have extra snacks or chips or treats that they want to donate for our guests or for meal service, we have three meals a day, seven days a week,” communications and marketing development director, Union Gospel Mission, Elly Heckel said.

This space is where the meals are served. About 300 people are served daily.

“I think bringing the awareness to the community has been big for us this year, just to communicate what we do at the mission and ways that people can support,” Heckel said.

A food drive aimed at making a difference during this Christmas season.

“It can be a difficult time for people, and making sure that the food needs are covered, especially at one specific organization and just trying to give back to the community,” Siemonsma-Garry said.

Visitors and family members can also donate food.

For information on how to donate or volunteer for the Union Gospel Mission, click here.