SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.

Some people might be surprised at the cost of long-term care. According to the American council on aging, the average yearly cost for grandma or grandpa to stay in a nursing home is 85,000. It’s higher in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

For some facilities, the challenge comes when Medicaid payments are too low.

For instance, South Dakota only pays about 58,000 a year, well short of the 85,000 average. That’s $158 a day compared to the $234 average people pay for long-term care in South Dakota.

More than half of nursing home residents in South Dakota use Medicaid. Individual states set the reimbursement rate for Medicaid. So in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota it is state lawmakers who are deciding how much to pay nursing homes for the cost of caring for a resident on Medicaid. Staffing is also a challenge.

A survey released by the American Health Care Association found that 98% of nursing home operators are having trouble hiring, 59% said they are losing money, and 73% said staffing issues could force them to close.

The Good Sam statement on consolidation indicates they will “focus resources” on seven states. The organization has said in the past that it too “seeks a better funding solution, now and in the future.”