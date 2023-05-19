CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s a trip across town or around the world, most people — whatever their age — enjoy getting out of the house.

There’s excitement in the air at Good Samaritan Society Canton.

“They usually tell me what they want to do and we’ll try to make it work,” Good Samaritan Society Canton Activities Director Kathy Van Kley said.

It’s field trip day, loading a bus bound for Grand Falls Casino.

“They’re very excited. We’ll hope it goes all well, it’ll be fine,” Van Kley said.

For these residents, the journey is just as important as the destination.

“See what the outside world around here is (laugh),” resident Bill Johnston said.

“Just to get fresh air, just to get a change of scenery is really good for them,” Van Kley said.

Van Kley says residents have gone to the circus, fishing, and now the casino, and for some, it’s been years since they’ve left the Good Samaritan property.

“One of them is looking forward to putting her quarters in the slot. I don’t know if they do quarters anymore, but she’s really excited about it,” Van Kley said.

“I would like to play. I don’t want to get rich, but it doesn’t hurt,” resident Gerty Judstra said.

Gerty Judstra converted her quarters into dollars and played the penny slots.

“I like to play blackjack, that’s my favorite game,” Johnston said.

Bill Johnston won some and lost some, and says the trip was everything he thought it would be.

“You get out and get to see the outside world and see the crop soil grow now this time of the year. I like that,” Johnston said.

Highlighting the importance of activities for residents.

“Depression rates go down, which means our med rates go down, there’s a reason to get up every day. I mean, it’s a quality of life and having a purpose for getting up so it’s really important,” Van Kley said.

The smiles say it all.

The seven residents were also able to enjoy a meal at Grand Falls, before heading home to Canton.