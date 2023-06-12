CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s never too early to party.

A Monday morning get-together in Canton featured some special guests.

The sound of a fiddle welcomed the group to the Kennedy Mansion, a Canton home and landmark dating back to the early 1900s

“Oh, it’s beautiful here,” Bill Johnston said.

75-year-old Bill Johnston was one of about 20 residents from the local Good Samaritan Society who enjoyed a garden party.

The Mansion’s owners invited the neighbors to enjoy sweet treats, coffee, and a little history about the old house.

“My parents spent the last ten years of their life at a Good Samaritan facility and they really took good care of them. Not only did they take care of my parents, but they taught us how we could best help our parents in their elder years, so I just wanted to pay it forward a little bit,” Kennedy mansion owner Kris Wathier said.

Good Sam in Canton tries to take residents on a big trip once a month.

“To see the world, feel like they’re part of the community yet, which is very important,” Good Samaritan Society activity director Kathy Van Kley said.

Outings like the garden party are giving Johnston a renewed look at life around him.

“You know, get out in the outside world and see how everything’s changed. You know, you don’t see the changes in there out here,” Johnston said.

Other trips taken by the residents include the circus and casino.