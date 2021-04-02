Good Friday, Easter services to air on TV, KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re not ready to head to church to celebrate Easter, there are several opportunities to catch a service on TV or online.

KELOLAND Media group will carry services from several local churches over the next few days. Nearly all of the services airing on TV will also be shown on KELOLAND.com.

Review the list of services with times and where to watch below:

Good Friday

KELO
2:00 p.m. CT Celebrate Church

Easter Sunday

KELO
10:00 a.m. CT Cathedral of St. Joseph
11:00 a.m. CT Celebrate Church
12:00 p.m. CT Zion Lutheran Church

KCLO
9:00 a.m. MT Cathedral of St. Joseph
10:00 a.m. MT New Spring Church (Not on KELOLAND.com)

MyUTV
10:30 a.m. CT New Spring Church (Not on KELOLAND.com)
11:00 a.m. CT Celebrate Church
12:00 p.m. CT Zion Lutheran Church
1:00 p.m. CT First United Methodist Church
4:00 p.m. CT Bethany Mennonite Church

CW
10:00 a.m. MT Calvary Lutheran Church

