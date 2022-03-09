SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park is busy preparing for its annual Summer Concert Series. The park is also organizing an event that aims to bring back tradition.

Good Earth State Park is one of South Dakota’s newest outdoor retreats. It’s also a historical site dating back more than 600 years.

“Up to 10,000 people inhabited this place in South Dakota and over in Iowa. It was a huge gathering place and there were people that lived here permanently and other people that traveled in and out, and we protect that history and that culture,” Good Earth State Park Naturalist Jen Stahl said.

This May, Good Earth will open its summer schedule by welcoming Indigenous artists, musicians, and crafters for an event with cultural significance.

“We want to embrace that, we want to honor that, we want to almost bring it back to life. It was a gathering space, so we want people to gather, we want them to trade, we want them to learn, we want them to experience what it might have been like back in that historical time,” Stahl said.

Stahl already has seven or eight vendors lined up for the event. Her goal is 20, but could accommodate up to 50.

“Artists, beadwork, and we’re going to hopefully have some craftsmen on site too that might do some pipestone work, just anything that they were doing at that time or doing today, we want to highlight that,” Stahl said.

“People have discovered the joy of being out of doors the last couple of years,” Volunteer Norma Wise said.

Norma Wise has been a park volunteer since the Visitor Center opened in 2017, and considers Good Earth a place of healing.

“When I hike out here I feel at home and it’s just a good place for my soul,” Wise said.

Many other people may feel the same way during the park’s kickoff to summer.

“I hope to see lots of people just gathering and visiting and learning and sharing and creating relationships, and just having that connection with the people and the land,” Stahl said.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 15th from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Good Earth State Park. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available at no cost. Contact Jen or Jim at 605-213-1036 for complete details.