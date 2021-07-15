Good Earth State Park’s photography contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have an eye for photography, Good Earth State Park has two opportunities for you to showcase your skills.

Good Earth is hosting a Summer Photography Contest, with categories including Landscape, Sunrise and Sunset, Flowers, and After Dark. The state park has also been home to a photography club since 2017.

“A lot of photographers are also birders, they might also be hikers who want to get out, so it’s a bunch of different people getting together. A lot of friendships have formed out of it and different ranges of people. Some people started out as amateurs and now they’ve kind of moved up and are starting to win photography contests, so it’s kind of fun,” Jen Stahl, Naturalist, Good Earth State Park said.

The Summer Photography Contest runs through September 6.