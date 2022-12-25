SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas.

KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland.

This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More recently his footage of a herd of bison, falls on the Reedy River, a flock of sandhill Cranes, the Badlands, and a Black Hills wild horse sanctuary were all featured on the show.

Watch full video here.