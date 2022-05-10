SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Good Earth State Park prepares to kick off its Summer Concert Series, the site is set to host a unique gathering of music, learning, and shopping.

Nature and history are always on display at Good Earth State Park.



This Sunday, the park will welcome Indigenous Artists of the Prairie, an event honoring native identity and culture.

“We try to do that every day here at the park but for this event what we’re trying to do is give them a voice and give them a platform so they can come out and showcase exactly what their talents and artistry is,” Park Naturalist Jen Stahl said.

“This traditionally was a trading spot for people and this is another way to bring that back,” Park Volunteer JoJean Callison said.

JoJean Callison has been a volunteer at Good Earth State Park for three years.

“People will be out here trading songs, trading their heritage, trading their crafts, so again it’s what Good Earth always has been, a spot for people to come together and celebrate,” Callison said.

The event will feature about 20 vendors, including artists, crafters, and even the Pipestone National Monument.

“They’re going to have a space here at the event and they’re going to have something about their park as well, and then bring a Pipestone carver and a dancer,” Stahl said.

Indigenous Artists of the Prairie is also the beginning of what promises to be a busy summer.

“Oh, it’s so fun to have people back in the park. It’s been a long two years for everybody, but it’s been a long two years out here where we really couldn’t welcome the people in the way we wanted to so this is going to be a great kickoff to what we hope is going to be a great summer. We’re sure it’s going to be a great summer,” Callison said.

Indigenous Artists of the Prairie runs from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, with musical performances at 2:00 and 4:00. The event is free with a park entrance license.

The park’s Summer Concert Series starts May 22nd.