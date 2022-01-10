‘Good catch’: Police say parole absconder arrested after 6.3 grams meth found in car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested on drug charges after police were called to an apartment complex over the weekend.

Police say a car, occupied by an unresponsive man, was blocking the entrance of an apartment complex in the area of West 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Leroy Kyles of Tea in the car. They discovered Kyles was a parole absconder and he was taken into custody.

Officers seized 6.3 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of marijuana while Kyles was in custody.

“The reason I mention that one is, good catch by a citizen to call in a vehicle that looked out of place. Somebody was actually wanted by the state for not keeping up with their parole. And it took a little bit of drugs off the street for us,” Sgt. Robert Forster said at police briefing.