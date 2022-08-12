SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Grammy-nominated band, the Goo Goo Dolls, will be stopping in Sioux Falls for a performance this fall.

The multi-platinum selling band will be promoting their new album, Chaos in Bloom, with a tour stopping at the Washington Pavilion on October 31.

Tickets will be available on the Washington Pavilion website and at the box office beginning on Wednesday, August 17, for donors. Pavilion members and subscribers can snag tickets starting August 18 and the public will be able to buy tickets on August 19.

Reserved seating starts at $64.50 and goes up to $94.50.